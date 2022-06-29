This 28-year-old spent $8,000 setting up an Airbnb tent near a Hawaiian volcano–now it earns her $28,000 per year

When Kehau Hall set up her Airbnb glamping tent in 2014, she didn't think twice about it being roughly 10 minutes away from volcanos. She's used to their unpredictability, having lived in Hawaii since age 2 — and says she isn't threatened by them.

"Years ago from my mom's house, I could actually see one of the volcanoes erupting," Hall, 28, tells CNBC Make It. "From her back porch, you could see the lava glowing at nighttime. It's just something you become accustomed to."

Like her mother's home, Hall's glamping tent is in the Glenwood neighborhood of Mountain View, Hawaii, about 12 miles from the heart of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park – which has two active volcanoes. Her inspiration for creating an Airbnb site was simple, she says: She saw a photo of a glamping tent in a magazine and thought it would be a unique way for mainlanders to experience Hawaii.

She spent less than $300 on the tent and roughly $8,000 on amenities like a kitchen, an outdoor shower and a king-sized mattress. Now the property, which Hall says requires about 10-15 hours of work per week, earns her $28,000 per year in revenue, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

Those earnings represent a sliver of a highly competitive tourism industry: In 2019, visitor spending on all of Hawaii's islands amassed $17.75 billion, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. The main island, where Hall's tent is located, brought in $22.4 million daily, on average.

Hall's tent, by comparison is modest: It costs visitors about $70 per night. But to her, it represents independence — and the money she earns helps her spend more time traveling.