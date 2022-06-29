What Cramer is watching Wednesday — mass chip price-target cuts, lots of C-suite changes

What I'm looking at June 29, 2022 In a nutshell, the most important call of the day: Citi analyst Chris Danely says chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) will miss the quarter when it reports earnings – and when it does, it will guide down substantially because the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market is collapsing. The reason: excess inventory because of slowness in handsets and personal computers. Micron can cut supply, so Danely keeps his Micron rating a buy. But you can see how people might say, OK, Nike (NKE) is bad in China and Micron is bad in China, now we realize how really slow the world has become. Micron reports Thursday. Long knives out for semiconductor stocks at Bank of America – focusing on Club names: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) price target lowered to $110 per share from $160. Wow. Unit weakness could be cushioned by richer non-consumer risk; Marvell Technology (MRVL) PT lowered to $60 from $90, sees unit weakness. Nvidia (NVDA) PT cut to $220 from $270. CEO change: Mark Tritton out at Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY). Shares getting slammed premarket. He was tapped to turn around the company. Independent director Sue Gove steps in as interim CEO. Pinterest (PINS): Bill Ready is the new CEO. He's from Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google, previously president of commerce, payments there. As Pinterest CEO, e-commerce growth will accelerate now. Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann will be executive chairman. Both will be on "Mad Money" on Wednesday. Dollar Tree (DLTR) gets rid of top guys. CFO Kevin Wampler out; also COO, chief legal officer, chief strategy officer and chief information officer. At Club name Disney (DIS), we like Bob Chapek, glad his contract was extended three more years; no more turmoil. Morgan Stanley cuts price target on Carnival (CCL) to $7 per share from $13; unsustainable; sees bear case for the stock going to zero. Yep, $0. They had been positive, now weaker; revenue pressure; really bad fuel costs; higher full-year losses seen; occupancy lower; cost pressure. Elon Musk lays off 200 autopilot engineers at Tesla (TSLA). Slowing EV business or slowing part of the business? We don't know. Piper Sandler, influential in banks, takes SoFi (SOFI) price target down to $8 per share from $10, saying it has to start building reserves. Same goes for Capital One (COF), Affirm (AFRM), Synchrony (SYF) and Ally (ALLY) – higher risk credit cards and loans – 100% recession risk. BofA, very important upgrade, Goldman Sachs (GS) to buy from hold. But that does not portent well for the whole group. Just this one. Bitcoin trying to hold $20,000 – is it being propped up? McCormick & Company (MKC): highly unusual misses – but dollar, China, cost pressures. Second-quarter: 48 cents vs. 69 cents on a 1% decline in revenue to $1.54 billion; lowers full-year earnings-per-share of $3.03 to $3.08; unfavorable mix, too. Atlantic upgrades McDonald's (MCD) — goes to buy from hold (overweight from neutral), sees resilient business model Wells Fargo starts coverage of Generac (CNRC) as a buy (overweight) because the power grid is so weak. Nike (NKE) price target cut to $125 per share from $140 at Barclays, which sees long-term problem. Mortgage applications increased 0.7% from one week earlier as home loan rates dipped slightly after rising steadily for three weeks. Sysco (SYY) price target raised $102 per share from $97 at Barclays, which keeps its buy rating. Morgan Stanley downgrades cloud artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart (UPST) to sell from hold (underweight from equal weight), big price target cut $19 per share from $88. Perhaps, not that dramatic since the stock closed at $35.85 on Tuesday. Highly cyclical leverage; no longer a category killer; impairing institutional funding; supply and rapidly rising rates. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMD, MRVL, NVDA and DIS. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Sanjay Mehrota, CEO, Micron Scott Mlyn | CNBC