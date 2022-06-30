Bitcoin falls below $19,000 again as pressure mounts on crypto firms

Bitcoin price remained under pressure in June as a number of factors including rising rates and a liquidity crisis in the crypto industry weighed on the world's biggest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin on Thursday briefly fell below $19,000 as the world's largest digital currency remains under pressure from macroeconomic worries and a liquidity crisis among high-profile crypto companies.

Bitcoin was trading at $19,143.50 at around 6:10 a.m. ET, down 4% from 24 hours before, according to CoinDesk data. The digital currency is down around 58% this year alone and has fallen more than 70% from its all-time high of $68,990.90 that was hit in November.

"Bitcoin continues to be under pressure as other assets are. The mix of high inflation, rising interest rates and recession weigh on cryptocurrencies," Yves Longchamp, head of research at digital asset-focused SEBA Bank, told CNBC via email.

Global stock markets remain under pressure with the S&P 500 in the U.S on track for its worst first half of the year since 1970.

Bitcoin has been closely correlated to the movement of equity indexes and in particular the Nasdaq. Stocks have been under pressure which has weighed on the price of bitcoin.