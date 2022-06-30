CNBC Pro

Comeback candidates: These S&P 500 stocks are Wall Street's favorite bets for the second half of 2022

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing

CNBC ProHere's one favorite tech stock to buy, a new CNBC survey of Wall Street investors shows
Yun Lian hour ago
Yun Li25 min ago
CNBC ProJefferies downgrades Simon Property Group, says shopping malls will struggle during a slowdown
Sarah Min3 hours ago
Read More