Cramer's lightning round: I like Cadre Holdings

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Cadre Holdings Inc: "It's a company that makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back. ... I'm going to say it's good. I like it."
Digital Turbine Inc: "I can not understand why this stock continues to go down while the earnings keep going up."
Chevron Corp: "[The Investing Club] did sell some Chevron. We did trim it. ... The idea that I can tell you to buy it would be conflicting with the fact that we just sold some."
Butterfly Network Inc: "I don't want you in that stock."
Marathon Oil Corp: "I just fear that the president is really deciding that the independent refiners are to blame for a lot of our problems."
Transocean Ltd: "That one's too risky."
Bio-Rad Laboratories: "I never understood why it doesn't go up a lot, because it's a very good company."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Chevron.
