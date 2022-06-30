Cramer's lightning round: I like Cadre Holdings

Loading chart...

Cadre Holdings Inc: "It's a company that makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back. ... I'm going to say it's good. I like it."

Loading chart...

Digital Turbine Inc: "I can not understand why this stock continues to go down while the earnings keep going up."

Loading chart...

Chevron Corp: "[The Investing Club] did sell some Chevron. We did trim it. ... The idea that I can tell you to buy it would be conflicting with the fact that we just sold some."

Loading chart...

Butterfly Network Inc: "I don't want you in that stock."

Loading chart...

Marathon Oil Corp: "I just fear that the president is really deciding that the independent refiners are to blame for a lot of our problems."

Loading chart...

Transocean Ltd: "That one's too risky."

Loading chart...