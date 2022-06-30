Here's one favorite tech stock to buy, a new CNBC survey of Wall Street investors shows

Microsoft is the most popular technology stock that Wall Street investors want to buy after the sell-off, according to the new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey. We asked about 500 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money about their preferred tech stock right now. The survey was conducted this week. Twenty-one percent of the survey respondents said they would buy Microsoft first among other megacap and popular tech stocks. The tech sector, especially richly valued names, has taken a beating lately in the face of rising rates. Sharp declines in tech have pushed the Nasdaq Composite down 30% year to date and off 32% from its all-time high. Shares of Microsoft have lost 24% this year and the sell-off accelerated earlier this month when the company lowered its fiscal fourth-quarter guidance , citing unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements. Apple received 18% of votes from investors calling it their favorite stock right now. The iPhone maker has also fallen about 24% year to date. On the broader market, investors believe the S & P 500 could recoup some of the losses this year but will still end 2022 roughly where it stands today. They said they prefer high dividend stocks right now.