Oil major TotalEnergies to provide fuel discount at French highway stations through summer

French oil major TotalEnergies on Thursday announced a discount on fuel prices at nationwide highway stations for the summer holiday season, acknowledging the "great tension" in energy markets following Russia's war in Ukraine.

Under pressure from the French government to do more to help households amid a cost-of-living crisis, TotalEnergies said it would offer a 0.12 euros per liter ($0.13) discount on fuel from July 1 to August 31.

It comes on top of the existing government discount of 0.18 euros per liter, taking the total discount at TotalEnergies service stations to 0.30 euros per liter.

The company said this is the equivalent of a saving of 15 euros for a 50-liter (13.2 gallons) tank. In Europe, a family car might typically have a 55-liter fuel tank.

"For several months now, rising energy costs have been pushing up fuel prices and weighing on people's purchasing power in France, particularly those with the least to spend, for whom a car is indispensable for getting around," TotalEnergies said in a statement.

"In response, TotalEnergies is once again making a commitment to its customers in France with this summer discount, which is expected to reach about 17 million people."