OPEC+ sticks with planned oil production hike as supply concerns weigh on energy markets

A group of some of the world's most powerful oil producers on Thursday agreed to stick to a planned output increase in August, defying calls to pump more barrels to cool red-hot crude prices.

OPEC and non-OPEC partners, a group sometimes referred to as OPEC+, concluded a meeting via videoconference by deciding to stay the course with its production policy.

It means the Middle East-dominated group will increase monthly overall production for the month of August to 648,000 barrels per day.

OPEC+ said its next meeting would take place on Aug. 3.

At the group's last gathering at the start of the month, OPEC+ decided to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day in both July and August, bringing forward the end of the historic output cuts implemented during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration at the time, which has repeatedly pushed for the group to pump more.

OPEC+ has been slowly returning the nearly 10 million barrels per day it agreed to pull from the market in April 2020. In recent months, production has risen between 400,000 and 432,000 barrels per day each month.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday afternoon amid concerns about global supply tightness. It comes amid the suspension of Libyan oil exports from key ports and a fall in output in Ecuador due to ongoing protests.

International benchmark Brent crude futures was last seen trading 0.5% lower at $115.74 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures traded 0.8% lower at $108.93.