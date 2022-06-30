CNBC Pro

Raymond James says it's time to buy health care apparel stock Figs, which can surge 80%

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBath and Body Works can more than double after falling 60%, Piper Sandler says
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProNio can rebound in the second half on a strong product pipeline, Morgan Stanley says
Sarah Min23 min ago
CNBC ProBuy the Warner Bros. Discovery dip as shares can nearly double from here, Benchmark says
Sarah Min27 min ago
Read More