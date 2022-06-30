Singapore’s unemployment has dropped close to pre-Covid levels, minister says

Singapore's labor shortage problems are easing as unemployment continues to fall close to pre-pandemic levels, said Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng. "For local unemployment, we are actually in a fairly good state. The unemployment has dropped. I think we're close to pre-Covid levels," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. "We are seeing the long-term unemployment, which is defined as anyone who's unemployed for more than six months, has dropped to about 0.8%. Pre-pandemic levels [were] about 0.7%. So we're actually quite close to what it was before Covid," Tan added.

Foreign workforce

Singapore's total employment continued to expand by 42,000 (excluding migrant domestic workers) in the first quarter of 2022, according to official data. About 85% of that increase came from non-residents, as border restrictions were progressively lifted and employers backfilled vacancies for jobs that are more reliant on migrant workers. "With the significant relaxation of border restrictions, we expect the non-resident workforce to continue to recover, catching up with the strong resident employment growth over the past two years. This will provide some relief to the current labor market tightness," the manpower ministry said in the release of the first quarter figures. "At the same time, the deterioration of the external economic environment, due in part to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has weakened the demand outlook for some of our outward-oriented sectors," it added.

Construction picks up