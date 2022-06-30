The market comeback attracts big retail buying, notably in these tech stocks

The recent comeback in the market attracted big retail buying as small-time investors picked up beaten-down stocks, especially some technology names. Retail investors' daily net flows reverted towards their 2022 average of $1.3 billion per day during last week's rebound, following a significant slowdown, according to data from VandaTrack. "The recent positive action in the S & P 500 attracted some dip-buyers, especially in SPY and Tech names," Vanda analysts said in a note. "Most retail investors have not yet thrown in the towel on equities." The major averages last week posted their first weekly advance since May as the market recouped some of the losses induced by the Federal Reserve rate hike campaign. The S & P 500 gained nearly 6.5% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 7.5%. The Dow Industrials jumped 5.4% last week. Among the most bought securities last week were evergreen large-tech companies such as Apple, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon, according to the data. Tesla and Amazon had the biggest net inflows over the past week, the data showed. Shares of Tesla jumped more than 13% last week, paring its 2022 loss to about 35%. VandaTrack analysts said retail investors seemed eager to capitalize on the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split vote, scheduled for a shareholder vote in early August. Amazon appeared to also enjoy a boost from its 20-for-1 stock split that took effect on June 6. VandaTrack said the e-commence giant has been seeing greater-than-average daily inflows since the move. A stock split theoretically could boost retail share ownership as the cheaper stock price is more accessible to a wider range of investors. However, it doesn't change a company's underlying fundamentals or the intrinsic value of its shares.