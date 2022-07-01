5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Second half begins

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Markets are looking to rebound following the worst first half for stocks in 52 years. But inflation, the major culprit behind that weak performance in equities markets and other sectors, didn't appear to be abating at any meaningful rate. Indeed, futures were down Friday morning, ahead of the long weekend, as investors gird for a potentially rocky earnings season. U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July.

2. Inflation surges in euro zone

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde attends a debate during a plenary session at the European Parliament on February 14, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Frederick Florin | Afp | Getty Images

Surging prices are taking their toll on other major economies as well. The European Central Bank on Friday said year-over-year inflation rose 8.6% in June. The ECB is expected to raise rates for the first time in 11 years later this month, and is projected to follow through with another increase in September. Earlier this week, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank would move even faster if inflation didn't improve, although she still expects growth. The ECB's rates have been negative since 2014.

3. Treasury yields slip

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 16, 2022. Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to a near one-month low in early morning trading Friday, before recovering somewhat. Investors are weighing the potential for a recession. Bond traders will chew over more economic data Friday morning, with ISM manufacturing data and light vehicle sales for June, along with construction spending for May, set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

4. Meta warning

The chief product officer at Facebook parent Meta warned employees in a memo that they were facing "serious times" and that the company would have to "prioritize more ruthlessly" to contend with a tough environment for its advertising business. "We need to execute flawlessly in an environment of slower growth, where teams should not expect vast influxes of new engineers and budgets," wrote the executive, Chris Cox.

5. Kohl's ends sale talks

The Kohl's logo is displayed on the exterior of a Kohl's store on January 24, 2022 in San Rafael, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images