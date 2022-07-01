Activist investor group asks SEC to investigate Tesla over plan to shrink board

In this article TSLA

Activist investors SOC Investment Group have asked federal financial regulators to investigate Tesla over plans to shrink the size of its board from eight to seven members and close one slot for an independent director. Tesla announced in its June preliminary proxy filing that Oracle founder Larry Ellison does not plan to stand for reelection at this year's annual shareholder meeting and the company does not plan to nominate anyone new to replace him. The investor group urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to reject that filing, according to a letter to the agency shared with CNBC. Formerly known as CtW Investment Group, SOC argues that Tesla's plan and Elon Musk's continued use of social media to publish material business info without preapproval from a securities lawyer violate the terms of a settlement agreement that Tesla and Musk struck with the SEC in 2018. SOC's research director Rich Clayton told CNBC this week that his group has been concerned for a long time about "non-independence on Tesla's board." He referred to Tesla's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, a company founded by Musk's first cousins, funded by Musk and where he served on the board. "The board has repeatedly made decisions not in the long-term best interests of Tesla, but driven by Elon Musk's personal interests," Clayton told CNBC. "We think other long-term shareholders should be concerned about proposed changes to the board's composition," he said. "The Tesla board has not been willing to respond to shareholders by doing what shareholders say they want. They can evade things shareholders propose and vote for."

The settlement

The SEC sued Tesla and Musk for civil securities fraud in 2018 after Musk tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share and had "funding secured" for the deal. Shares soared, then trading halted. In the 16 months that followed, Tesla stock hit a three-year low around $177 per share in June 2019 before surpassing $420 later that year. The stock is currently trading around $670 after peaking over $1,200 in November. To satisfy the terms of the consent decree, Musk and Tesla paid a $20 million fine each, and Musk agreed to have tweets containing information likely to impact Tesla stock vetted by a securities lawyer before posting. The Tesla board had to add a higher ratio of independent directors to its ranks, as well. Through its life as a public company, Tesla's board has included several personal or business associates of Musk, including his brother Kimbal, who also served as a board member at his aerospace venture SpaceX until recently. Tesla appointed Ellison and former Walgreens exec Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to serve as independent directors at the end of 2018 to change that mix. At the time, Ellison called himself a "very close friend" of Elon Musk. He also owned around $1 billion of shares in the electric car company.

