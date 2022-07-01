CNBC Pro

JPMorgan says investors are too worried about Apple, sees 40% rebound before year-end

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBerenberg downgrades FedEx, cuts price target on rising inflation risks
Sarah Min39 min ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley loves these 9 global stocks trading at 'significant' lows
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProJefferies downgrades Simon Property Group, says shopping malls will struggle during a slowdown
Sarah Min
Read More