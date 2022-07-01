Ohio Governor DeWine says Intel delay on $20 billion chip plant is about 'leverage'

In this article INTC

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine still has high hopes for Intel, even after the company announced that its plan for a massive semiconductor plant east of Columbus could see its scope scaled back or construction delayed. "I truly believe that this is the Midwest's time. I believe it's Ohio's time," DeWine, a Republican, said in an interview. Intel said it was canceling a July 22 groundbreaking ceremony at the site while the company waits for Congress to pass the CHIPS Act, which includes $52 billion in assistance to the U.S. semiconductor industry to revitalize a key segment of the domestic supply chain. "The idea of delaying a ceremonial announcement, this sucks," Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger told CNBC's Sara Eisen during an appearance Wednesday at the Aspen Ideas Festival. But Gelsinger said without the legislation — and the aid — it does not make sense to move forward yet. "It is a huge signal to the industry, to the tech community and to the world that the U.S. is serious about building this industry on American soil," Gelsinger said. The company reported $20 billion in profits last year. DeWine suggested the delay is a negotiating tactic by the company to get the legislation passed. "I don't think they wanted to be in a position where they would say to Congress, we're breaking ground, and Congress still hadn't passed the CHIPS Act," he said. "I think it's a little bit of maybe leverage or a little bit of, hey, let's pay attention to this." DeWine, a former U.S. senator and congressman, said he has received assurances from former colleagues on both sides of the aisle that the law will be passed soon. And he said Intel has always told state officials that the scope of the project depended on the CHIPS Act funding.

Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party's election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Justin Merriman | Getty Images

Gelsinger confirmed that Intel is still committed to Ohio, but he said the scope of the project depends on whether the legislation passes. "When we did the announcement, we said we're either going to go slow and small, or we're going to go big and bold," he said. DeWine said Intel told his team that the CHIPS Act funding would be the difference between a $20 billion project built over several years, and an $80-100 billion investment "within a relatively short period of time." "But they also said, 'Look, if we don't have the CHIPS Act, we just can't do that. We're coming to Ohio, but we're not going to roll nearly as fast.'" At Aspen, Gelsinger indicated more investment could shift to Europe if the CHIPS Act is not passed. Rust Belt 'Silicon Heartland' Even a scaled down version of the development has the potential to be transformative for Ohio, once considered the buckle of the Rust Belt. Intel has dubbed the project and the supporting businesses expected to grow around it "Silicon Heartland," leveraging the region's manufacturing heritage, and utilizing a new base of tech talent from nearby Ohio State University and other schools across the Midwest. At Ohio State, which was already adding 100 new engineering faculty positions when the plant was announced, University President Kristina Johnson sees the school playing a similar role to the one that Stanford University — her alma mater — plays in Silicon Valley. "I've seen how you work together with community colleges to create pathways to university research universities, like Stanford or Berkeley," she said in an interview. "We're creating a network. A Midwest semiconductor research network." Intel's chief global operations officer Keyvan Esfarjani, who oversaw the site selection process, said the ability to develop a regional talent pipeline was a key consideration in choosing Ohio.

U.S. President Joe Biden puts his arm on Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger during an event on the ongoing supply chain problems in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Gelsinger announced that Intel Corp would invest an initial $20 billion to develop a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Ohio. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images