Russia says iron curtain is 'already descending'; Biden pledges to stick with Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to provide financial and military aid for as long as necessary to prevent Ukraine's defeat, he told reporters at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Madrid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian troops following Russia's withdrawal from the strategic Snake Island in the Black Sea, which it captured in the early days of the war. Ukrainian forces say they drove the Russians out, while Moscow insists it was a voluntary act of goodwill.

Meanwhile, NATO states plan to send hundreds of thousands more troops to Eastern Europe to bolster the region's security.