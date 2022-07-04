European markets close higher as oil and gas stocks lead gains; Uniper shares fall 27%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday, wrapping up a quieter day for global markets given the July Fourth holiday in the United States.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed up by 0.6%, with oil and gas stocks jumping 4.1% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory. Tech stocks bucked the upward trend to fall 1%.

In terms of individual share price movement, oil and gas firms Harbour Energy, Shell and BP all rose nearly 5% to lead the European blue-chip index amid a broad rally for energy stocks.

At the opposite end, Uniper tanked over 27% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after reports that the German government is weighing a state bailout of the utilities firm to stem the impact of Russia reducing gas supplies to Europe.

Global markets are settling in to trading in the second half of the year after the first half — dominated by concerns over inflation, the war in Ukraine and the potential for a global recession — ended last week.