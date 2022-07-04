Police detain person of interest after mass shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 04: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois.

Local authorities said they have apprehended a person of interest in the mass shooting at a July Fourth parade that has killed at least six people and wounded dozens of others.

Officials said Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was taken into custody "without incident" after being spotted in a vehicle that matched the description in an FBI wanted poster. Police had named Crimo, 22 years old, as a person of interest, just before 6 p.m. ET Monday.

Earlier in the day, local police described the suspect as a white male with a small build and "longer," black hair.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a Fourth of July parade in the upscale Chicago suburb of Highland Park, police said. The gunfire sent hundreds of people scrambling for cover.

In the wake of the shooting, five adults were dead on the scene and a sixth person died after being taken to the hospital, officials said. The age of the sixth victim remains unclear. Some two dozen injured were taken to hospitals, and others walked in for treatment. Dr. Brigham Temple, an emergency medicine doctor at NorthShore University Health System, said those wounded ranged from age 8 to 85.

Police were going door-to-door to help search for the suspect, Covelli said, urging anyone with video of the parade to share it with law enforcement.

Covelli said officials recovered a "high-powered rifle" from the Highland Park scene and noted that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the weapon. Police urged people in the area to stay indoors while law enforcement searched for the gunman.

President Joe Biden said he spoke with Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and offered federal support.

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," Biden said in a written statement.

The shooting comes just days after Congress passed the most significant gun control reform bill in decades. After so recently signing that bill into law and now reflecting on the Highland Park shooting, Biden said, "But there is much more work to do, and I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

The Highland Park shooting occurred less than two months after a lone gunman fatally shot 10 Black shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store on May 14. Another gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, just 10 days later.