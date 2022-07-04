Quarterly Investment Guide: Navigating the third quarter after 2022's rough start

Given the opportunity, most investors likely would rather forget about the first half of 2022. The statistics are sobering: The S & P 500 has logged its worst performance in 50 years, with the large-cap stocks in the index shaving off more than 20% of their value. Both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 have fared even worse — each logging their worst performances ever. Nasdaq is off nearly 30%, while the small-cap index has logged a 24% year-to-date loss. It is against this backdrop that CNBC has pulled together insights from top market strategists, economists, portfolio managers and others to look ahead at what to expect in the third quarter. These pros have weighed in on the Federal Reserve's drive to tame inflation, the historic pattern for stocks in a midterm election year, the likelihood for energy stocks to remain a bright spot in a glum market and where analysts predict the S & P will end the year. Along the way, they share some stock picks for the second half. Their advice can be found in the articles below. Get ready for the third quarter Investors are counting on the third quarter—a 'no man's land' for stocks—to set up a year-end rally The U.S. economy is entering the back half of 2022 on shaky ground Oil prices show no signs of easing as China starts to reopen and supply worries persist These stocks have major upside heading into the second half, Wall Street analysts say Top Wall Street strategists see the stock market recouping most of its losses into the year-end Three stock market themes to play in the third quarter