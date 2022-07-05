Cramer's lightning round: I have no catalyst to recommend SoFi

Loading chart...

Oasis Petroleum Inc: "Everybody hates oil so much, we've got to do more work. But I like the idea in principle."

Cloudflare Inc: "I don't like companies that aren't making money, but I think [CEO] Matthew Prince should come on the show because they are doing so well."

MP Materials Corp: "It has been a good stock to buy in the $20s and it's almost there. May I suggest you do that."

Dow Inc: "I think you buy it in the $40s."

Citigroup Inc: "May I suggest you buy Morgan Stanley."

Warner Bros Discovery: "If Warner Brothers Discovery at $14 is a buy, then you should just take every penny and buy Disney."

SoFi Technologies: "I do not understand it. It's at $5. That makes no sense to me. ... That said, I have no catalyst to recommend the stock."

