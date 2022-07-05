Credit Suisse slashes year-end S&P 500 target, but sees U.S. dodging a recession

Credit Suisse slashed its year-end target on the S & P 500 Tuesday, after the broad market index last week posted its worst first half of any year since 1970. The firm lowered its target to 4,300, down from its previous target of 4,900 but about 12.4% above current levels. Credit Suisse said the adjustment reflects the effect of a higher cost of capital on stock valuations, and not recessionary concerns. The miserable performance of stocks so far this year has been driven mainly by surging inflation and, as a result, aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Both of those have also fueled investor concern that an economic recession is imminent. But Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Golub says although the economy is going through a slowdown, it's not recessionary. "Recessions are most accurately characterized by a meltdown in employment accompanied by an inability of consumers and businesses to meet their financial obligations," he said in a note Tuesday. "While we are currently experiencing a meaningful slowdown in economic growth (from extremely high levels), neither of the above conditions are present today." Golub noted that forward 12-month earnings estimates have increased by 7.5% since the start of the year and that, despite monetary conditions, economists are forecasting 2.5% and 1.9% real GDP growth in 2022-2023. "Given current earnings trends and elevated nominal GDP, we reiterate our 2022-23 EPS estimates of $235 and $255, implying 12.2% and 8.5% growth," he said.