Finland and Sweden move a step closer to NATO membership with accession sign-off

Sweden and Finland have taken another step in joining NATO, meaning only a formal ratification of their accession agreement is now left.

Finland and Sweden on Tuesday moved a step closer to becoming full members of NATO with the formal signing of their accession agreement with the military alliance.

Their upcoming NATO memberships have been closely followed as it marks a major shift in not only their security policies, but the overall defense architecture in Europe. Both countries had adopted a neutral stance toward Russia for most of their recent history, but the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine propeled them to take a new direction.

"Finland and Sweden will make strong and important contributions to our Alliance. Our forces are interoperable. They have trained, exercised, and served together for many years," Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary general said Tuesday following the signatures.

Finland and Sweden's accession had been put in doubt after Turkey raised concerns about their memberships. Turkey wanted guarantees that Sweden and Finland would not support groups designated as terrorist organizations by the government in Ankara.

Talks in the Spanish capital of Madrid last week helped the three nations to reach an agreement. This meant that Turkey lifted its veto on the accession of Helsinki and Stockholm and paved the way for more progress in their bids.