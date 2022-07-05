CNBC Pro

One boring stock quietly hits all-time high as bear market rages

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC Pro‘Dividend aristocrats': Strategists name high-yielding stocks to ride out a bear market
Weizhen Tan2 hours ago
CNBC ProQuarterly Investment Guide: Navigating the third quarter after 2022's rough start
Christina Cheddar Berk
CNBC ProThree stock market themes to play in the third quarter
Patti Domm
Read More