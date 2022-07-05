S&P 500 futures are little changed after a late day rally and ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. equities futures were little changed Tuesday night after the market staged a big midday reversal, with falling bond yields giving a boost to growth stocks, and ahead of a batch of economic data.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher by 19 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%.

In regular trading, the Dow lost 129 points to start the holiday-shortened week, trimming steeper losses from earlier in the session. The S&P 500 rallied back from a 2% loss in the final hour of trading and finished the day up 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, jumping 1.75%.

Whether the market is about to fall into a recession continued to worry investors after the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell below the 2-year yield. The so-called yield curve inversion historically has been a warning sign that the economy may be falling or has already fallen into recession.

Oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel Tuesday, further reflecting a potential economic slowdown. Energy stocks were the top decliners Tuesday. The sector as a whole fell 4%. It was the top performing sector in the S&P 500 for the first half of they year, the benchmark index's worst first half since 1970.

However, Wall Street analysts say a recession could be mild. On Tuesday Credit Suisse said it sees the U.S. dodging a recession as it slashed its year-end S&P 500 target to reflect the effect of higher capital cost on stock valuations.

"[The market] has been bracing for [a recession], and now it may actually be embracing it, the idea being: let's just get it over with, we're going have a recession, let's do it. Let's clean out the excesses and start all over again," said Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"The market starting to look ahead into next year and that could very well be a recovery year from whatever this recessionary environment turns out to be," he added. "We're all kind of doing a Hamlet recession – to be or not to be. I'm kind of thinking that there's going to be a mild recession."