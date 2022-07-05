CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Q3 stumble, crypto gutted, Tesla trepidation

Jim Cramer
Jim Cramer on Mad Money, June 14, 2022.
What I am looking at July 5, 2022

Another down day from another down quarter? Dollar way too strong. The Federal Reserve winning everywhere? Stocks fall on Day 2 of the third quarter on Wall Street. Market was closed Monday for July 4th holiday.

