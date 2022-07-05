74% of consumers are concerned about a recession: 5 steps you can take now to prepare

Jamie Grill | Getty Images



Whether a recession is near, or a bit further away, here's what you can do to prepare.

1. Update your resume

The labor market has been hot for job seekers, but that will change if a recession hits. "People have to prepare for less overall job security," Deer said. "With employment being at all-time highs, naturally employment will decrease." So it's smart to update your resume now so you are ready if there are layoffs. Also, if you have considered going back to school to get an advanced degree or improving your work skills, now may be the time to do it, said CFP Diahann Lassus, managing principal at Peapack Private Wealth Management in New Providence, New Jersey. "It improves your opportunities for employment in the future regardless of the type of economy," she said.

2. Reduce expenses

Start to look at where you can cut back on spending, Lassus suggested. Think about where you want your budget to be for a worse-case scenario and a best-case scenario, she said. "You have to think about the 'what ifs,'" Lassus said. "What if my income goes down? What if my car breaks down? What if my rent goes up?" "Start looking at all of those interesting things you spend money on and try to find ways to reduce those expenses," she added.

3. Bulk up your emergency fund

Most financial advisors recommend having enough savings to cover three to six months of living expenses. That could be worth revisiting depending on your specific circumstances. For instance, in this environment it can make sense to have more than six months, especially if you think you could have an issue with your job down the road, Lassus said. However, it's important not to get overwhelmed in thinking about reaching that target. "Whatever they can put aside is going to help," said Lassus, a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council.

4. Pay down debt

If you are carrying any high-interest-rate debt, start focusing on paying it down, Deer recommends. Not only will it help you be prepared if you lose your job, but rates are also expected to move higher in response to rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The national average credit card rate rose above 17% for the first time in more than two years due to the Fed's most recent increase, according to CreditCards.com. The central bank expects to continue to raise rates for the rest of the year.

5. Stay invested