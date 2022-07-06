Asia-Pacific markets fall in early trade after Wall Street staged a comeback

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific shares fell at the open on Wednesday despite Wall Street recovering most of its losses by the close. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.77% and the Topix index slipped 0.72%. In South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.52% and the Kosdaq shed 0.28%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia lost 0.35%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.16% lower.

U.S. stock indexes initially fell sharply on Tuesday stateside before rallying in the afternoon. The Nasdaq Composite ended the session 1.75% higher at 11,322.24, while the S&P 500 was up 0.16% at 3,831.39, The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 129.44 points, or 0.4%. In central bank news, Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to release its monetary policy statement today. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to raise rates by 25 basis points.





Currencies and oil