Cramer's lightning round: I like Toll Brothers over Skyline Champion

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Boeing Co: "I'm not going to recommend stocks that lose money with really bad balance sheets. And that's what they do."
United States Steel Corp: "There is too much negativity on steel right now. The one you would buy is Nucor, and it has to come down a little bit more."
Skyline Champion Corp: "How about, buy Toll Brothers. That's the one I would buy."
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I think BABA can go up but I'm not recommending any Chinese ... stocks."
Synopsys Inc: "I've always like Synopsis. ... I do believe the semiconductor stocks have come down too much, and there are other semiconductor companies that I think are cheaper to buy than that one."
Tenneco Inc: "I'd be very careful. ... I do not have a great call on what will happen with TEN."
