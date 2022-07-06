Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I like Toll Brothers over Skyline Champion

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Boeing Co: "I'm not going to recommend stocks that lose money with really bad balance sheets. And that's what they do."

Loading chart...

United States Steel Corp: "There is too much negativity on steel right now. The one you would buy is Nucor, and it has to come down a little bit more."

Loading chart...

Skyline Champion Corp: "How about, buy Toll Brothers. That's the one I would buy."

Loading chart...

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I think BABA can go up but I'm not recommending any Chinese ... stocks."

Loading chart...

Synopsys Inc: "I've always like Synopsis. ... I do believe the semiconductor stocks have come down too much, and there are other semiconductor companies that I think are cheaper to buy than that one."

Loading chart...

Tenneco Inc: "I'd be very careful. ... I do not have a great call on what will happen with TEN."

VIDEO3:4503:45
Cramer's lightning round: I like Toll Brothers over Skyline Champion
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com