Cramer's lightning round: I like Toll Brothers over Skyline Champion

Boeing Co: "I'm not going to recommend stocks that lose money with really bad balance sheets. And that's what they do."

United States Steel Corp: "There is too much negativity on steel right now. The one you would buy is Nucor, and it has to come down a little bit more."

Skyline Champion Corp: "How about, buy Toll Brothers. That's the one I would buy."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I think BABA can go up but I'm not recommending any Chinese ... stocks."

Synopsys Inc: "I've always like Synopsis. ... I do believe the semiconductor stocks have come down too much, and there are other semiconductor companies that I think are cheaper to buy than that one."

