GameStop jumps 5% in extended trading after announcing 4-for-1 stock split

A screen displays the logo and trading information for GameStop on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) March 29, 2022.

Shares of GameStop jumped 5% in extended trading Wednesday after the retailer said a four-for-one stock split was approved by its board.

Shareholders who own the stock at the close of the market on July 18 will get a dividend of three additional shares for each of the company's Class A common stock, the retailer said. The dividend will be distributed after trading closes on July 21, and will start trading on a split-adjusted basis the following day.

A stock split is issued when companies want to boost the number of shares and make them more affordable for investors. On Wednesday, GameStop closed at $117.43 per share.

The so-called meme stock has posted volatile one-day moves since gaining attention last year as a group of retail investors coordinated a short squeeze on the stock, spurring its price higher. The stock has since retreated from its highs, down more than 20% year to date.