Ukrainians try to hold back Russians at the Donetsk border; Moscow angry after Putin-Macron call details are revealed

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an air alert was announced over almost the entirety of Ukraine last night, raising civilian anxiety. Meanwhile in Russia, the Parliament has given its initial approval to measures that put Russia's economy on a war footing.

Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk that has found itself on the front line as Russian forces advance, has become the focus of Russian aggression in recent days. The British Defense Ministry said the battle for the city will be the "next key contest" for Ukraine.

The city's mayor has urged civilians to evacuate as quickly as they can as Russian forces approach the city. Yesterday, a market in the center of the city was shelled, killing two people and injuring seven others.

Russia has turned its attention to capturing more parts of the Donetsk region of the Donbas, having already seized the neighboring Luhansk province. Donetsk is now experiencing heavy shelling, the same strategy that Russian forces used in Luhansk. Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut are now Russia's key targets.