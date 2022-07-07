5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani (not pictured) at the start of their meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain May 24, 2022. Matt Dunham | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. The end of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson's political crisis has reached its climax. He announced that he would soon step down as U.K. prime minister as he resigned as the head of the Conservative Party. Johnson's tenure has been rocked by scandal after scandal, and dozens of officials in his government have quit to protest his leadership. The pound rose against the dollar and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 stock index jumped as news reports about Johnson's fate swirled. Johnson's departure could also have major geopolitical ramifications. He has been a stalwart supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia and a major partner of the U.S. and other Western powers as they seek to check Vladimir Putin's influence on the world stage.

2. Momentum for stocks?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open Thursday morning following three straight days of gains from the S&P 500. Investors are eager for signs of stability after the worst first half for stocks in more than five decades, which plunged the S&P 500 into a bear market. It's still not clear whether stocks will break out in a meaningful way anytime soon, however, as price increases continue to take a toll on consumers and the Federal Reserve plans to keep up aggressive rate hikes to beat back inflation.

3. The Fed's thinking

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell takes questions from reporters after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to stem a disruptive surge in inflation, during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, June 15, 2022. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Minutes from the Fed's June meeting, which were released Wednesday, revealed that the central bank is prepared to use even more restrictive measures to tame surging inflation. They indicated that July's meeting would bring another rate hike of up to 75 basis points, and acknowledged that the economy could suffer a slowdown. "Participants concurred that the economic outlook warranted moving to a restrictive stance of policy, and they recognized the possibility that an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate if elevated inflation pressures were to persist," the minutes said. Treasury yields, meanwhile, continued to rise.

4. Samsung sparks chip rally in Asia

People walk past the logo of Samsung Electronics in Seoul on July 7, 2022. South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd turned in its best April-June profit since 2018 on Thursday, underpinned by strong sales of memory chips to server customers even as demand from inflation-hit smartphone makers cools. Jung Yeon-je | Afp | Getty Images

Samsung gave chip stocks a much-sought-after reprieve Thursday when it offered "better than feared" revenue guidance for the second quarter. Shares of the South Korean tech giant rose, prompting a rally in Asian chipmakers. It's been a rough year for the semiconductor space, as it contends with surging prices for materials and supply chain problems that have been exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

5. Pops for a couple Ryan Cohen stocks

A screen displays the logo and trading information for GameStop on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) March 29, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters