South Korea stocks lead gains in Asia as investors react to Fed minutes

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Thursday as investors watch for market reaction to the latest Fed minutes.

In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 1.84% to 2,334.27 after closing more than 2% lower on Wednesday, and the Kosdaq climbed around 1.79% to 757.97.

Samsung Electronics shares rose 3.19% after the company released earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2022. Operating profit likely rose to 14.1 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in the April to June quarter, up from 12.57 trillion won a year ago.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.47% to close at 26,490.53, and the Topix index rose 1.42% to 1,882.33.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was up 0.81% at 6,648. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.88% higher.

Mainland China markets were higher. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.27% to 3,364.40, and the Shenzhen Component climbed 0.972% to 12,935.85. Both indexes fell on Wednesday as Covid concerns came back into focus.

Beijing city said Covid vaccinations would be required to enter sports centers, entertainment venues and more starting next week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index recovered from losses to trade around the flatline in its final hour of the session.