Beijing city tightens Covid vaccine requirements as cases grow nationwide

Chinese cities like Beijing, pictured here on July 6, 2022, require negative virus tests from within the last 72 hours in order to enter most public spaces.

BEIJING — China's capital city is set to require Covid vaccinations for entering gyms and some other venues, the first mandate at such scale in the country.

The vaccine requirement comes after a resurgence in new cases in Beijing, Shanghai and other parts of China in the last week.

Beijing city announced Wednesday that starting Monday, most people need to be vaccinated before entering in-person training centers, sports centers, entertainment venues and other social gathering spots.

The city said the requirement did not apply to people for whom vaccinations were not "suitable," but said vaccinated people would get priority for entering the above venues. Many spaces operate at a lowered capacity due to Covid restrictions.

Generally only Chinese-made vaccines by Sinopharm or Sinovac are available to the public in China.

Beijing has a relatively high vaccination rate. The city said Wednesday it vaccinated 23.4 million people, including 3.6 million above the age of 60. The capital city said it had nearly 22 million long-term residents as of 2020.