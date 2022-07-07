Cramer's lightning round: Gentex is a buy

Loading chart...

Chegg Inc: "I don't know what to make of Chegg. ... To me, it seems like the bulls are going to win on this stock."

Comstock Resources Inc: "Comstock Resources is a very cheap stock."

Moderna Inc: "I think that stock has now come down enough. I would want to own Moderna. I do like Pfizer more."

ONEOK Inc: "Keep it. ... I think that's a fantastic stock."

Gentex Corp: "I'm going to say buy Gentex. I'm starting to warm up to autos."

