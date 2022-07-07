Cramer's lightning round: Gentex is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Chegg Inc: "I don't know what to make of Chegg. ... To me, it seems like the bulls are going to win on this stock."
Loading chart...
Comstock Resources Inc: "Comstock Resources is a very cheap stock."
Loading chart...
Moderna Inc: "I think that stock has now come down enough. I would want to own Moderna. I do like Pfizer more."
Loading chart...
ONEOK Inc: "Keep it. ... I think that's a fantastic stock."
Loading chart...
Gentex Corp: "I'm going to say buy Gentex. I'm starting to warm up to autos."
Loading chart...
Applied Materials Inc: "AMAT is at 12 times earnings and it's too good a company. ... I think Lam Research is really terrific down here, too."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com