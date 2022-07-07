Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Gentex is a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Chegg Inc: "I don't know what to make of Chegg. ... To me, it seems like the bulls are going to win on this stock."

Loading chart...

Comstock Resources Inc: "Comstock Resources is a very cheap stock."

Loading chart...

Moderna Inc: "I think that stock has now come down enough. I would want to own Moderna. I do like Pfizer more."

Loading chart...

ONEOK Inc: "Keep it. ... I think that's a fantastic stock."

Loading chart...

Gentex Corp: "I'm going to say buy Gentex. I'm starting to warm up to autos."

Loading chart...

Applied Materials Inc: "AMAT is at 12 times earnings and it's too good a company. ... I think Lam Research is really terrific down here, too."

VIDEO3:5103:51
Cramer's lightning round: Gentex is a buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com