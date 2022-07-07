Uber's money-losing ride may be nearing an end, but the road to a long-term win remains uncertain

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

The creation of Uber in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis can be compared to an earlier disruptive innovation: the supermarket.

In 1930, in the early months of the Great Depression, Michael J. Cullen leased a vacant garage in Queens, New York, and built King Kullen, what is widely considered the first-ever supermarket and an example of the "resource integration" model that has created the Uber ecosystem.

Like King Kullen, Uber is the result of "clever resource integration" on the part of its founders, serial entrepreneurs Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp.

At the time of Cullen's innovation, none of the existing big dry grocery chains, including two of Cullen's former employers, Kroger and A&P, had thought to do what he did. But its merits were clear, and the idea caught on quickly — the textbook definition of disruptive innovation.

Unfortunately for Uber, the comparison doesn't end there.

The King Kullen business model proved easy to replicate, and eventually, the big chains did just that. Today, Kroger is America's largest supermarket chain, with a 16.1% national market share; King Kullen remains a local chain.

Since Uber's inception, a number of competitors have emerged in what we now know as the gig economy, whether it's Disruptor 50 companies like Lyft in ride-hailing, DoorDash in food delivery, or Convoy in freight and trucking.

Over the past decade, Uber has faced a litany of obstacles, both internal and external. These include sexual harassment allegations, a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, the alleged distribution of a rape victim's medical records; as well as unflattering videos and emails from the former CEO and co-founder Kalanick. In addition, there were political pressures and tussles with regulators; union tensions, a legal battle with Alphabet, steep losses and infighting among investors.

Then, in 2017, the company brought in CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who had been at the helm of Expedia since 2005 and was credited with expanding its global presence through several online travel booking brands, which include Expedia.com, Hotels.com and Hotwire. That decision concluded Uber's long search to replace Travis Kalanick, who stepped down following a shareholder revolt and went down as one of the most prominent, and notorious, Silicon Valley startup founders. Similar to Theranos's Elizabeth Holmes and WeWork's Adam Neumann, his rise and fall at Uber became the subject of television drama.