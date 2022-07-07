Volkswagen CEO says EV outlook is ‘very good,’ expects to reduce delivery times this year

In this article TSLA

F

GM

VOW-DE

VOW3-DE

An ID. Buzz photographed at a plant in Hanover, Germany, on June 16, 2022. Supply chain constraints — including those related to semiconductors — have been a major challenge for automakers in recent times. Ole Spata | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

The CEO of German automotive giant Volkswagen sought to assuage concerns about electric vehicle sales and semiconductor supplies on Thursday, predicting delivery times for EVs will get shorter as the year progresses. "The outlook is very good, we have [a] very good order intake in Asia," Herbert Diess told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Thursday. Supply chain constraints — including those related to semiconductors — have proven to be a major challenge for automakers in recent times. "We're trying to keep delivery times short," Diess said, "but we have a lead time of a year or so currently, so we are ramping up production … five assembly plants are coming into production now." Shares of Volkswagen traded up 5% during afternoon deals in London. The Frankfurt-listed stock price is down over 28% year-to-date.

Loading chart...