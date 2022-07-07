CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — another rally, retail catch-up cuts, possible China stimulus

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Sanjay Mehrota, CEO, Micron
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

What I am looking at July 7, 2022

  • The Micron Rally, will it continue? Samsung reports better than expected earnings per share, 21% jump in revenue. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) jumps, too. Is it time to buy more Qualcomm (QCOM)? Check in with the "Morning Meeting."
  • Bulls 19.4; Bears 52.8, says American Association of Individual Investors.
  • Kohl's (KSS) downgraded to sell from hold (underperform from neutral) at Bank of America; with $26 per share price target, down from $50. No more deal risk deteriorating fundamentals.
  • Oppenheimer removes Club stock Walmart (WMT) as top pick because of inventory issues. Remember that's why it fell to the $120s per share, so this call is late.
  • Nordstrom (JWN) price target cut to $15 per share from $21 at BofA, due to multiples, inflation.
  • Wells Fargo cuts all mall retail and apparel.

More In Jim’s Morning Thoughts

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — recession or Fed winning, and broad fintech cuts
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — Q3 stumble, crypto gutted, Tesla trepidation
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubWhat we're watching Friday — Third quarter Day 1, Micron guides lower, Kohl's ends sale talks
Jeff Marks
Read More