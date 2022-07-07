What Cramer is watching Thursday — another rally, retail catch-up cuts, possible China stimulus

Sanjay Mehrota, CEO, Micron
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
What I am looking at July 7, 2022
- The Micron Rally, will it continue? Samsung reports better than expected earnings per share, 21% jump in revenue. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) jumps, too. Is it time to buy more Qualcomm (QCOM)? Check in with the "Morning Meeting."
- Bulls 19.4; Bears 52.8, says American Association of Individual Investors.
- Kohl's (KSS) downgraded to sell from hold (underperform from neutral) at Bank of America; with $26 per share price target, down from $50. No more deal risk deteriorating fundamentals.
- Oppenheimer removes Club stock Walmart (WMT) as top pick because of inventory issues. Remember that's why it fell to the $120s per share, so this call is late.
- Nordstrom (JWN) price target cut to $15 per share from $21 at BofA, due to multiples, inflation.
- Wells Fargo cuts all mall retail and apparel.