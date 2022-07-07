What Cramer is watching Thursday — another rally, retail catch-up cuts, possible China stimulus

What I am looking at July 7, 2022 The Micron Rally, will it continue? Samsung reports better than expected earnings per share, 21% jump in revenue. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) jumps, too. Is it time to buy more Qualcomm (QCOM)? Check in with the "Morning Meeting." Bulls 19.4; Bears 52.8, says American Association of Individual Investors. Kohl's (KSS) downgraded to sell from hold (underperform from neutral) at Bank of America; with $26 per share price target, down from $50. No more deal risk deteriorating fundamentals. Oppenheimer removes Club stock Walmart (WMT) as top pick because of inventory issues. Remember that's why it fell to the $120s per share, so this call is late. Nordstrom (JWN) price target cut to $15 per share from $21 at BofA, due to multiples, inflation. Wells Fargo cuts all mall retail and apparel. Lots of insider buying at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). What will Ryan Cohen, who bought in around $23 per share, do? The stock closed Wednesday at $4.47. Sue Gove, interim CEO, bought. So did Harriet Edelman and Jeff Kirwan, and other directors. Cloud business software provider Bill (BILL) price-target lowered at Deutsche Bank to $177 per share from $265. This is an example of a stock of a company that is fast growing but has no plans for profitability until 2024. So it, therefore, needs to be sold into any tech rally. UBS goes to a neutral rating from a buy on Kellogg (K), citing Inflation costs. I don't see this happening and I would hold for the breakup. Talent and media powerhouse Endeavor (EDR) upgraded to buy from neutral Citi. China debating $220 billion stimulus package. Good for Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm, both Club stocks. Spotify (SPOT) price target lowered to $150 per share from $165 at Citi but keeps buy rating; sees margin compression (losses) continuing, left revenue estimates largely unchanged. Disney (DIS) price target cut to $145 per share from $165 at Citi by analyst Jason Bazinet, totally unrealistic price target. Disney, a Club stock, closed Wednesday at $96. Pathetic. Elevator and escalator maker Otis Worldwide (OTIS) downgraded to neutral at JPMorgan. Good stock. Mizuho cuts price target on Sofi (SOFI) to $7 per share from $9, keeps buy rating and calls it an attractive finbank. GameStop (GME) 4-for-1 split ignites this controlled stock. Unity Software (U) price target cut to $68 per share from $71 at Citi. Software solutions for 2D and 3D. Bazinet again catching up with falling prices but totally unrealistic price target. Citi's Bazinet cuts Roblox (RBLX) price target to $46 per share from $52, Bazinet; Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to $29 from $40. What a joke. These stocks may be trying to find a bottom but they are not making money and any serious rally will include only the stocks of companies that make money as the rest, the "Cathie Wood" type stocks are destined to rally and then tank if they need money. PNC Financial (PNC) downgraded to hold from buy (market perform from outperform). Could be significant as this group has been a disaster going into the quarter. When it comes in soft it often goes up. Splunk (SPLK) initiated with buy at Canaccord, with $130 per share price target. Deutsche Bank raises price target on PepsiCo (PEP) to $178 per share from $175, sees it in better position to navigate challenges. RBC Capital downgrades Boston Beer (SAM) to hold, cuts price target to $331 per share from $488. Truly "too much to overcome" for now. Seltzer trends have become too much to overcome. Numbers need to come down. Keybanc cuts Club stock Microsoft (MSFT) price target to $330 per share from $373. Recent reductions to 2022 outlook. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long QCOM, WMT, AAPL, DIS and MSFT . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Sanjay Mehrota, CEO, Micron Scott Mlyn | CNBC

What I am looking at July 7, 2022