Bitcoin heads toward best week since October as crypto collapse stabilizes

The value of bitcoin exceeded the threshold of $66,895 in October for the first time in history.

The price of bitcoin got a small relief bounce this week as investors hoped that the worst of the crypto liquidity crisis is over.

By Friday, bitcoin had risen about 11% for the week and is on pace for its best week since October, according to Coin Metrics. The price rose as high as $22,478.37 at one point, climbing back from a low of about $17,000 in June.

It last traded more than 1% higher on the day at $21,903.00, around 11:30 a.m. ET, according to CoinMetrics.

"A lot of the insolvencies and forced unwinding from a volume perspective are behind us," said Felix Hartmann, managing partner of Hartmann Capital. "Three Arrows filing for bankruptcy was kind of the final pin in that."

Three Arrows, a crypto-focused hedge fund, filed for bankruptcy last week after a sharp decline in digital currency prices exposed a liquidity crisis at the firm.

The market contagion could spread into smaller crypto exchanges or funds, Hartmann added, but there aren't any bigger, more impactful dominoes left to fall. If the crypto industry can go a month without bad news or insolvencies, he said, it's "very likely" that that market could double.