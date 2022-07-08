Cramer says the Fed is winning on commodity inflation. Next up: the labor market

What a fine line we have to walk here. With employment still strong, we're likely to get another 75 basis point hike on the Fed's benchmark interest rate later this month. The central bank, led by Jerome Powell, may also reduce its bond holdings at a faster pace, which are being lapped as the ultimate investment for any European institution. At the same time, we have earnings season just around the corner, and while the companies that are benefiting from commodities coming down might have good things to say, they are the same companies getting hurt by the strong dollar. On the other hand, the banks that will report will have great things to say about the higher Fed funds rate, but will have to caution about the coming bad loans. Meanwhile, China has come to its senses and has started vaccinating its people. That leaves one big unknown: Russia's war with Ukraine. Bizarrely, both a bumper crop of corn and wheat in the West and full-out oil pumping for Russia to finance its war — though oil purchases by India and China — make it so oil prices will not rise enough to startle the Fed. In other words, now that the Fed has tamped commodity inflation, next up is labor inflation. And it hasn't done its job yet. Job growth accelerated at a much faster clip than expected in June — as nonfarm payrolls increased 372,000, better than the 250,000 Dow Jones estimate — according to data Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. I think what's most exciting right now is what hasn't happened: namely, no preannouncements to speak of, except the one I warned you about on Mad Money — the mounting loan losses that Upstart has to take. I really still despise fintech here and am glad we have only lost money on one, PayPal (PYPL), which was a disaster. I am already working on our next Monthly Meeting for Club members , which is live this Monday at noon ET. I hope you can make it. Let's see what happens Monday, but I like our current positioning even as I want to take some of that money from selling shares of Chevron (CVX) and put it to work in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Halliburton (HAL), but we are frozen now (If I talk about a stock on CNBC TV, I cannot trade it for three days) . Looks like it is Monday's business. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CVX, HAL, PXD. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reacts as he testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2022. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters