Cramer says the Fed is winning on commodity inflation. Next up: the labor market

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reacts as he testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2022. 
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

What a fine line we have to walk here. With employment still strong, we're likely to get another 75 basis point hike on the Fed's benchmark interest rate later this month. The central bank, led by Jerome Powell, may also reduce its bond holdings at a faster pace, which are being lapped as the ultimate investment for any European institution.

