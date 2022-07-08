Here's a tax-smart charitable giving strategy using money from your IRA

Over the past few years, there's been no shortage of ways to give to charity. And there's a special tax break for retirees who transfer funds from individual retirement accounts.

Individual Americans donated an estimated $326.87 billion to charity in 2021, a 4.9% rise compared to the prior year, according to Giving USA.

Regardless of the cause they're looking to support, philanthropic retirees may consider a strategy known as qualified charitable distributions, or QCDs, according to experts.

QCDs are direct gifts from an IRA to an eligible charity. If you're age 70½ or older, you may donate up to $100,000 per year, and it may count as a required minimum distribution once you turn 72.

While the maneuver doesn't provide a charitable deduction, you may see other significant tax benefits, financial experts say.

"For most people, most of the time, you're going to be better off doing this as your first source of charitable giving," said certified financial planner David Foster, founder of Gateway Wealth Management in St. Louis.

The primary benefit of a QCD is that the transfer doesn't count as taxable income, he said.