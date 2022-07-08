Insana: Europe’s economy may be facing a winter of despair. Here’s why it should matter to the Fed

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to stem a disruptive surge in inflation, during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2022.

"Now is the winter of our discontent," a most familiar line spoken by King Richard III in Shakespeare's famous play.

While the quote is often used to suggest a winter of despair, Richard was celebrating good fortune that had come to his family.

However, the more common usage of the phrase may be appropriate for the coming cold season in Europe – a season the Federal Reserve ought to pay attention to as it charts the course of its own policies beyond the fall.

Germany, facing the potential for very limited supplies of natural gas and other energy products from Russia, has already announced that it is likely to ration natural gas, feeding it to households first and businesses second.

Europe's biggest economy may well be headed for the equivalent of a Covid lockdown if businesses cannot fuel their activity in the dead of winter.

Germany is not the only European country that may be starved for energy this winter, an unforeseen consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent tit-for-tat sanctions and countersanctions between the West and Moscow.