Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — July 8, 2022

Stocks bounced back this past week. We'll take it where we can get it, but the gains didn't put much of a dent in this current bear market. The S & P 500 on Friday just missed closing higher for its fifth straight session, which would have been its longest winning streak since an eight-day upswing back in November 2021. Friday's slight miss came on the heels the government's stronger-than-expected June employment report . The jobs data raised market expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike at the higher end of the 50- or 75-basis-point increase central bankers said was likely at their July meeting. The Fed's minutes from June's meeting , which were out this past Wednesday, said that policymakers "recognized the possibility that an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate if elevated inflation pressures were to persist." The Fed started its rate-tightening cycle to fight inflation in March with a 25-basis-point hike. It went twice as big in May and 75 basis points in June. As Jim Cramer wrote to Investing Club members Friday, he thinks the Fed is doing its job to tamp down higher commodity costs, but needs to turn to the too-hot labor market. The bear market in stocks on fears of higher rates and more recently on whether the needed Fed action will tip the economy into a recession has been wide and deep. The S & P 500 on June 30 closed its worst six-month start to a year since 1970. During these tough times we've been high-grading the Club portfolio, lightening up on high-multiple and economically sensitive stocks that are wrong this market and buying more shares in traditionally recession-resistant companies that make things for a profit, return excess cash to shareholders, and trade at reasonable valuations. All four of our first half winners have stayed strong in July. As noted earlier in the week, Eli Lilly (LLY) was our best performer in the first six months of 2022, followed by health insurer Humana (HUM), Corona beer maker Constellation Brands (STZ) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Some of our hardest-hit tech names have also started the month of July off strong, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Apple (AAPL) and Meta Platforms (META). Amazon and Marvell were among our four biggest losers in the first have of the year. For the week, the U.S. dollar index rose to around 107. Gold dropped below $1,800 per ounce. Commodities have been volatile, including American oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude , which ended Friday around $105 per barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury , which meaningfully pulled back to under 3% and near its lowest levels since May last week, rose back above 3% on Friday after the strong jobs report indicated the Fed might need get more aggressive to cool down the economy Looking back None of our Club holdings reported earnings this past week. But there were a few important economic reports released during the holiday-shortened week. The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for Independence Day. Tuesday brought stronger-than-expected May orders for U.S.-made goods. The aforementioned Fed minutes came Wednesday. On Thursday, weekly initial jobless claims came in slightly higher than estimates . The week's big finale, as detailed above, was Friday's robust job growth data. What's ahead The latest earnings season on Wall Street begins in earnest this coming Thursday , with Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) out with quarterly numbers before the opening bell. Our other Club holding issuing results next week is Wells Fargo (WFC), before the bell on Friday. The week ahead also brings two key inflation reports as well as several other earnings reports from major companies. Here's a rundown. Monday, July 11 After the bell: PepsiCo (PEP), PriceSmart (PSMT) Wednesday, July 13 Before the bell: Delta Air Lines (DAL), Fastenal (FAST) 8:30 a.m. ET: Consumer price index (June) 2 p.m. ET: Treasury's latest budget statement 2 p.m. ET: Fed's Beige Book report on regional economic activity Thursday, July 14 Before the bell: JPMorgan (JPM), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Ericsson (ERIC), Conagra (CAG), Cintas (CTAS), First Republic Bank (FRC) 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer price index (June) 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims (week ended July 9) Friday, July 15 Before the bell: UnitedHealth (UNH), Citigroup (C), Progressive (PGR), US Bancorp (USB), PNC (PNC), BlackRock (BLK), BNY Mellon (BK), State Street (STT) 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail sales (June) 9:15 a.m. ET: Industrial product and capacity utilization (June) 10 a.m. ET: Michigan consumer sentiment survey (preliminary July) (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LLY, HUM, STZ, JNJ, GOOGL, AMZN, MRVL, AAPL, META, MS and WFC. 