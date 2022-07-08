Ukraine says retaking of Snake Island shows Kyiv ‘cannot be broken’; Russia hits out at West at G-20

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the retaking of Snake Island, a strategically important island in the Black Sea, shows that Kyiv "cannot be broken" by Russia's onslaught.

Russian Foreign Minister criticized ministers at the G-20 meeting in Bali for failing to find common ground on global economic issues. Lavrov accused his Western colleagues of "rabid Russophobia" over the Kremlin's onslaught in Ukraine.

G-20 host Indonesia called on ministers to find a way of helping to bring an end to Russia's invasion.