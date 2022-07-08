A doctor shares the one stretch he does every day to prevent lower back pain: 'Ease your flare-ups'

Lower back pain is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. People with physically demanding jobs or who have poor health are among the commonly afflicted, but those who sit for long periods most of the day are also at high risk.

I've experienced this firsthand. In my early-30s, I injured my lower back while I was getting up from a chair. I initially assumed it would just be a minor injury, but even weeks after, I still experienced flare-ups that made any sort of physical activity difficult.

Luckily, as an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine doctor today, I've found a technique that has helped me keep lower back pain at bay: the straight-leg hamstring stretch.

The key is to do this stretch first thing in the morning — before life gets in the way or before I get worn out by a workout.