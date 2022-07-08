Verizon's giving free phones to people who are still using its old network

Verizon is sending free 4G flip phones to customers who are still using the company's older 3G network, which it plans to retire by the end of 2022, according to the company's support page.

Verizon's issuing the devices to people who haven't yet upgraded to a 4G LTE phone. Anyone on the older network won't be able to place or receive phone calls after Verizon shuts it down. According to its website, customers will receive an Orbic Journey V, a TCL FLIP Pro or a Nokia 2720 V Flip. Those devices are priced at about $80 and have one or two-star customer reviews.

While most folks who have a simple 3G phone may want to take the offer, some people may already have a 4G device from a family member or friend who has since moved on to an even newer 5G phone. Customers who don't want Verizon to send them the new phones can call customer support and ask to "decline the free phone for CDMA Sunset." Existing plans and contracts will stay the same.

Verizon will automatically activate the sent devices if a customer doesn't do so.

AT&T and T-Mobile have already retired their 3G networks and both also offered eligible customers new phones at no cost.