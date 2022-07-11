5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day.

1. Earnings and stocks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Earnings season kicks off this week as several big companies, including major Wall Street banks, report quarterly results. Futures were down Monday after Friday brought a stronger-than-expected jobs report and an overall winning week for stocks. While the second half has gotten off to a decent start, especially considering the awful first half for equities, investors will be watching earnings for signs of sagging consumer demand and ongoing supply chain problems, among other issues. Here are the big reports scheduled for this week: Tuesday: PepsiCo (before the bell)

Wednesday: Delta Air Lines (before the bell)

Thursday: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley (before the bell)

Friday: Wells Fargo and Citigroup (before the bell)

2. Musk weighs on Twitter

Musk's plan to buy Twitter has worried policymakers around the world. Joe Skipper | Reuters

Shares of social media giant Twitter fell in premarket trading Monday, a little more than two days after Elon Musk said he wanted to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Twitter, in turn, says it will pursue legal action to force Musk to complete the deal. It's been an uneasy pairing since Musk first said he would want to buy the company. His interactions with Twitter have been awkward at best and acrimonious at worst, and a resolution doesn't look like it's coming anytime soon.

3. Big week for Treasurys and economic data

A pedestrian carries shopping bags in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Treasury yields slipped a little early Monday morning as investors are set to parse some key economic data out this week after digesting the strong June jobs report Friday. Inflation is expected to stay hot in the June consumer price index, which hits Wednesday. On Thursday, the producer price index will give investors another snapshot of inflation in the U.S. Then, on Friday, traders will chew over the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment report for this month and June retail sales.

4. Slowdown for factories in China

Despite the strong rebound, factories remained cautious in terms of hiring more staff, with employment falling for the third month in a row. Str | Afp | Getty Images

Chinese manufacturers are facing a pullback in demand from U.S. and European consumers, who are struggling with historic levels of inflation. While freight costs, which had surged during the Covid pandemic, are coming down a bit, there's still potential for a protracted decline in demand. "I would not call this reduction in demand a recession yet, but things seem to be heading towards troubled waters," Shabsie Levy, founder of digital supply chain platform Shifl, told CNBC.

5. 'Thor' leads big weekend

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth star in Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder." Disney