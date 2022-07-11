Cramer's lightning round: I can't approve Bath & Body Works if it's in the mall

Loading chart...

Bath & Body Works Inc: "If it's in the mall, I still can't approve it."

23andMe Holding Co: "I am shocked that this stock's at $2. ... At $2, I think that the risk is priced in."

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: "Let's hold off buying more. ... Anything that is cannabis-related is no-go in my book."

A10 Networks Inc: "Not proprietary enough, too much like other companies. Let's stay away from that."

