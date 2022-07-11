Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I can't approve Bath & Body Works if it's in the mall

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Bath & Body Works Inc: "If it's in the mall, I still can't approve it."

Loading chart...

23andMe Holding Co: "I am shocked that this stock's at $2. ... At $2, I think that the risk is priced in."

Loading chart...

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: "Let's hold off buying more. ... Anything that is cannabis-related is no-go in my book."

Loading chart...

A10 Networks Inc: "Not proprietary enough, too much like other companies. Let's stay away from that."

Loading chart...

Pembina Pipeline Co: "I don't know why that stock's as low as it is. I think that's a terrific investment. ... I would be a buyer of that."

VIDEO4:0804:08
Cramer's lightning round: I can't approve Bath & Body Works if it's in the mall
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com