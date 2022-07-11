Texas grid operator tells residents to curb power as heat hits record highs

A transmission tower is seen on July 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) is urging Texans to voluntarily conserve power today, due to extreme heat potentially causing rolling blackouts.

Texas' grid operator is warning residents to conserve energy for the second time this year, as fears mount over potential rolling blackouts amid scorching temperatures this week.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages about 90% of the state's electricity load, said that residents and businesses should turn up thermostats by at least one degree Fahrenheit and not use any major appliances between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Central time on Monday.

The Texas regulator also projected a shortage in energy reserves on Monday "with no market solution available," but said it does not expect systemwide outages. Less than 10% of wind power generation will be available on Monday, ERCOT said, further lowering the amount of available power in the state.

"The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use," ERCOT said in a statement. "While solar power is generally reaching near full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period."