CNBC Investing Club

Here’s our July rapid-fire update on all 33 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jim Cramer on Mad Money, June 14, 2022.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here's a rapid-fire update on every stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Jim Cramer ran through each one of them Monday during the July edition of our "Monthly Meeting." 

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing Club4 things Costco CEO Craig Jelinek said in a rare interview on the economy, retail trends and more
Kevin Stankiewicz6 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer says the Fed is winning on commodity inflation. Next up: the labor market
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — July 8, 2022
Matthew J. Belvedere
Read More