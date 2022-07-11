You can test Apple's big new iPhone update now, here's how

Apple released the first public beta version for iOS 16 on Monday. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can try an early version of the next big update for the iPhone, which is expected sometime this fall alongside new iPhone models.

IOS 16 will let users customize iPhone's lock screen, unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails and more.

Like all pre-release software, it will have bugs, so users should be cautious about installing it on a device that's used for work or daily use. It's best for technology enthusiasts who want to see what's coming before the general public and are willing to help Apple identify problems.

"Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone or iPad and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software," Apple warns on its website.

Apple unveiled iOS 16 in June at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. Users with an Apple developer account were able to install iOS 16 shortly after the conference.

The public beta version released on Monday no longer requires a developer account and is intended to get the public's help squashing bugs before an official release.

The software will be available for everyone with an iPhone released in 2017 or later. The oldest device supported is the iPhone 8.

This year, iOS 16 has several major improvements, especially for its messaging experience in iMessage and Mail.

Some of the big changes include: